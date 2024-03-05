Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 6,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.