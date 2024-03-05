BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 3,858,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,389. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

View Our Latest Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.