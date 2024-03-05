BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 3,858,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,389. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
