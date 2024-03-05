Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 943,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. 404,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

