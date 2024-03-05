Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,217. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $25.83.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

