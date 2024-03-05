BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 95,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 156,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 916,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

