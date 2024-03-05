BuildUp (BUP) One Day Volume Tops $114.32

BuildUp (BUP) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BuildUp token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a total market cap of $942,168.00 and $114.32 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BuildUp has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,500,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BuildUp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,465,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00320107 USD and is up 7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $309.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

