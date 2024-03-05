Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Short Interest Update

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 153,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,010.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,010.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,126 shares of company stock valued at $398,725.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

