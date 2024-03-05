Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Price Up 5%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 535,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,518,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

