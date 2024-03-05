Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,047. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

