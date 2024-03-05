Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €117.60 ($127.83) and last traded at €117.50 ($127.72). 121,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.20 ($126.30).
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.
