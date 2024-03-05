Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 766,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

