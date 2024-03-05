CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.60 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $54.60 million and $10.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004093 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,293.18 or 1.00009389 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00147033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06901583 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,463,433.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

