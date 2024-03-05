CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Update

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $23.75 during trading on Tuesday. CellaVision AB has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

