Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1393441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after buying an additional 184,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 357,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.