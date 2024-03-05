Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.4 days.

Collective Mining Trading Up 11.7 %

Collective Mining stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Collective Mining has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.