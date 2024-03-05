Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.11. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

