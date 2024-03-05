Compound Price Hits $80.48 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $80.48 or 0.00127342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $650.84 million and approximately $155.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003150 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,086,582 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,086,542.81334202 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 92.74539044 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 470 active market(s) with $112,883,960.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

