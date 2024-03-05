Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at C$10.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

