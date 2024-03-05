Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG remained flat at $27.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,305,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after buying an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

