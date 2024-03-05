ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.22. 6,246,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,363. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

