Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 0.3% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $41,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $248.14. 1,171,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,607. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average of $245.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

