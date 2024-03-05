Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $51,898.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 906,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $34.28.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

