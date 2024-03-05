Covenant Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $8,021.44 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

