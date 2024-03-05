CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH Stock Down 2.3 %

CRH stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.62. 4,152,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,403. CRH has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

