Critical Survey: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) vs. Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community and Isabella Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $59.19 million 2.23 $11.84 million $1.54 11.30 Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.57 $18.17 million $2.40 8.18

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

First Community has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 2 0 3.00 Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 14.25% 9.57% 0.67% Isabella Bank 19.44% 9.61% 0.87%

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Community pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

