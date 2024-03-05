Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313,348 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 158.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. 2,210,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,545. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.