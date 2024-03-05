Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 8,901,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.7 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

