Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 8,901,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.7 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.45.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.