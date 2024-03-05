DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $198.32 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. DEI has a total market cap of $198.32 million and approximately $277.03 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00128098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

