Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 390,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,204,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

