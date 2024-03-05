Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €18.68 ($20.30) and last traded at €18.74 ($20.37). 12,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.78 ($20.41).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.75.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

