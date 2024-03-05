Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €18.81 ($20.45) and last traded at €18.95 ($20.60). 58,600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.34 ($21.02).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.43.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
