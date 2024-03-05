Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.67

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.