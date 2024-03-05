Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 203,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,046. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. Diodes has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.