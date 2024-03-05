Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,200. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 8.14. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

In other Direct Digital news, President W Keith Smith sold 77,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $867,360.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direct Digital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Direct Digital by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Direct Digital by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

