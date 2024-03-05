Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

