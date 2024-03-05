Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.05. The company had a trading volume of 264,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $261.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

