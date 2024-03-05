eCash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 91.7% higher against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $215.97 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,799.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00625923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00155095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,654,292,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,654,310,923,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

