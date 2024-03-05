Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.40 and last traded at C$141.40. Approximately 218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.00.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$794.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.01.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

