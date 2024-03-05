Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Edify Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of EACPW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
Edify Acquisition Company Profile
