Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EACPW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

