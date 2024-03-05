Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) SVP Baisong Mei Sells 20,327 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 2,413,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The company’s revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

