Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
Elior Group Company Profile
