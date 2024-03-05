ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 1.5%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.99 ($5.43) and last traded at €5.07 ($5.51). 54,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.14 ($5.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.49.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

