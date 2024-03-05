Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 39875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Emerald Bioscience Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

About Emerald Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.