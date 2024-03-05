Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 386,777 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.59% of Enbridge worth $418,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 3,789,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,719. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

