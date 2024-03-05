Ergo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $762,199.81 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $155.51 million and $762,199.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.00618256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00128095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00221137 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00151850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,802,802 coins and its circulating supply is 73,803,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

