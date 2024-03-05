Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up 2.0% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Evolent Health worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 780,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

