Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:EXR traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $142.58. 929,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $169.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,769 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

