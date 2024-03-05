Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.40 and last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 69668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

