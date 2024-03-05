Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.40 and last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 69668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.