Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 852,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 234,068 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, B. Riley cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

