FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 715,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,408. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

